IMAX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 2,935 call options.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in IMAX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

