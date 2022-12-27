Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after buying an additional 101,047 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

