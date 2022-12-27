Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

