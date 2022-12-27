Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Buys 2,588 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $16,045.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,589,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,536.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,700 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $10,506.00.
Frequency Electronics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Frequency Electronics makes up 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
Featured Stories
