Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 115,047 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.40. 441,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,606. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.65.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.