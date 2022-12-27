Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 817,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,924. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

