Insider Selling: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) CAO Sells 100 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTM stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,402.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,356.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $982.60 and a one year high of $1,435.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

