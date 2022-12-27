Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lifted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.67. 5,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,929. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

