Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,014.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 352,547 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.