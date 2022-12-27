Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.21. Approximately 875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 289,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

