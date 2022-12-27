Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,517 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 408% compared to the average volume of 692 put options.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $298.61.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.