Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,510 put options on the company. This is an increase of 295% compared to the typical daily volume of 635 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BFH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $145,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

