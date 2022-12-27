IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 7.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 181,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,124,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
