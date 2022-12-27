iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,355. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,508,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

