iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.66

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.66 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 3849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $21,508,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

