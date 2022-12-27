iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Decreased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,851 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sfmg LLC owned 0.57% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

