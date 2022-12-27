iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,982,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.