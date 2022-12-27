iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 103,401 shares.The stock last traded at $58.00 and had previously closed at $56.69.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
