iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $27.80

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $28.42. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 909,586 shares traded.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,151,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

