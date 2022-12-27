iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Lifted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

USRT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,748. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

