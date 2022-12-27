iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

