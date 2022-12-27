iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,011,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 111,876 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

