iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $91.22. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.