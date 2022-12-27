iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Trading Down 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.40 and last traded at $82.40. Approximately 10,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYGH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter.

