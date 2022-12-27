iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Trimmed by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

