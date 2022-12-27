iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 203,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.