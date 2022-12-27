iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. 2,544,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

