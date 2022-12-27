iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

