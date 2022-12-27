iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,303,000 after acquiring an additional 140,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 996,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.39. 4,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.