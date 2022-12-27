iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

