iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after acquiring an additional 140,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 996,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

