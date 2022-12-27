iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. 12,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

