iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

