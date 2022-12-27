iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Raised by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 36,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

