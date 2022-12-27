ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,868.26).

ITV Stock Performance

About ITV

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 74.24 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 618.67. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.28.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

