Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $21.68

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $20.88. Jamf shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
