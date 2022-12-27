JBG SMITH Properties to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
JBGS stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.