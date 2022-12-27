JBG SMITH Properties to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBGS stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

