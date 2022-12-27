Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 901.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.37 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

