Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 11,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

