Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,662 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.15) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. 27,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,190. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

