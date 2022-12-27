Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 149,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,693. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $386.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

