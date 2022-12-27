Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,377 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 61.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 400,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 187,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,410,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

