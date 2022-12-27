Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.69. 4,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

