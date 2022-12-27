Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 45,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.