Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. 41,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

