Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 276.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 85,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,673. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $40.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

