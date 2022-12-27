Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.