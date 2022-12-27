Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

