Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 13.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 147.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,920. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.