JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.19

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 45883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

